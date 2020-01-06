Flex LNG Launches New LNG Carrier

January 6, 2020

Image: Flex LNG

Norway-based player in LNG Shipping with a focus on LNG Carriers and FSRUs (Floating Storage Regasification Units) Flex LNG has launched the 173,400m³ Flex Resolute LNG carrier at South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) shipyard.

According to LinkedIn post of Flex LNG, the new-building number 2480, to be named Flex Resolute, has been launched on January 5.

Flex Resolute is a 173,400 cbm two-stroke vessel fitted with a full re-liquefaction system (MEGI-FRS) giving a boil off rate (BOR) of 0.035 percent.

The company said that once fully refurbished and mobilized the vessel will be available for business in the third quarter of 2020.

