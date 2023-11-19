FLNG Gimi Delivered and Sailing to Africa

Golar LNG has announced that the FLNG Gimi has departed Singapore’s Seatrium Shipyard and is now sailing under its own propulsion, supported by an escort tug, toward BP’s purpose-built Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) hub offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

The voyage is expected to take around 60 days, including refuelling stops in Mauritius prior to rounding the Cape of Good Hope and in Namibia prior to its arrival. The FLNG will then be moored and connected to the hub, which is expected to trigger the start of contractual cash flows under the 20-year Lease and Operate Agreement on the GTA field.

Gimi was converted from a 1975-built Moss LNG carrier with a storage capacity of 125,000 cubic metrrs. It is designed for 20 years of operations on-site without dry docking, with a liquefaction capacity of 2.7 million tonnes per annum and contracted to operate near shore in 30 metrrs of water depth.

Golar CEO Karl-Fredrik Staubo commented: “Golar is pleased to complete conversion of the FLNG Gimi. We would like to thank Seatrium, Black and Veatch and other suppliers for another successful FLNG delivery. With Gimi soon on site for start-up of operations Golar will double its operating fleet of FLNGs and bring total installed liquefaction capacity up to 5.1mtpa.

“We look forward to having FLNG Gimi in operation, and to continued long term cooperation with BP, Kosmos and the national oil and gas companies of Mauritania and Senegal. As the leading, independent owner and operator of FLNG units globally, we are committed to enabling monetization of attractive proven gas fields through our market leading operational track record, attractive capex/ton of liquefaction capacity and amongst the industry’s most efficient emissions/ton produced LNG.”



