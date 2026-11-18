In order to enable the timely and efficient movement of export cargo, ocean common carriers transporting containerized cargo are required to file documented export policies as set forth in 46 CFR 542.1(j), issued as part of the Commission’s final rule, “Definition of Unreasonable Refusal to Deal or Negotiate with Respect to Vessel Space Accommodations Provided by an Ocean Common Carrier” issued in 2024. Common carriers must annually submit their documented export policy on or before March 1 each year. 90 FR 30 (Jan. 2, 2025); see also 46 CFR 542.1(j)(1). Failure to file as set forth below will constitute a violation of a federal regulation.





Filing Instructions



Unless superseded by subsequent Commission order or filing instructions issued by the Commission:



1. Ocean common carriers must file their documented export policy with the Commission on or before March 1 each calendar year. A documented export policy should cover the period until the next policy is due for submission. Common carriers may file updated versions more frequently as needed.



2. Documents must be submitted in English, and any monetary terms shall be expressed in terms of U.S. currency.



3. Documented export policies must be submitted via email to: [email protected].



4. Each of the following items must be addressed in a documented export policy. The Commission provides the following guidance on how a carrier can best address each topic:



“Pricing strategies” – The common carrier’s criteria for pricing export cargo space in service contracts, tariffs, and spot rates, detailing key cost drivers and their relative importance, including operational costs, vessel capacity utilization, equipment inventory levels, equipment repositioning and trade imbalance, as well as a discussion of how these factors are incorporated into pricing; whether customers are notified within a pre-determined timeframe, and details as to what that timeframe is, before any changes to freight rates, surcharges, or fees are implemented.

“Markets served” and “Services offered” – (1) Each geographic/export market in which the common carrier offers service, in reasonable detail. (2) The export services the common carrier makes available within each market, including routes, sailing frequency, service alternatives/substitutes, and conditions for negotiating and accepting export bookings, especially to the extent such conditions differ from conditions applied to import bookings.

“Strategies for equipment provision” – How the common carrier determines the availability, allocation, and positioning of equipment in support of exports, including empty containers; how equipment inventory is monitored and allocated across the market served, including how inventory distribution affects equipment availability; how equipment shortages or other disruptions may affect bookings and mitigation strategies in place to anticipate and address such issues; how the common carrier’s policies and practices for determining and maintaining an adequate supply of containers/equipment based on cargo volume, type, and transport costs in the markets served.

“Blank sailings” – The common carrier’s definition of blank sailings, policy and practices for cancelling sailings, including the timing and all communication mechanisms for notifying shippers of such blankings, and mitigation strategies to assist with export cargo bookings affected by blankings; how the cascading effects across schedules and operations are addressed.

“Sweeper vessels” – A detailed explanation of the common carrier’s rules, practices, policies and/or performance targets concerning the designation, and the use, of sweeper vessels. Under the regulation, a sweeper vessel “means a vessel exclusively designated to load and move empty containers from a U.S. port for the purpose of transporting them to another designated location.”

“Alternative remedies or assistance”– A detailed explanation of the common carrier’s rules, practices, policies and/or performance targets for providing alternative vessel space accommodations to an export shipper denied space, including the circumstances under which each alternative is considered or offered. A detailed explanation of how affected export shippers can request assistance and where such resources are found on the carrier’s website.

5. If any topics listed under 541.2(j)(1)(i), 541.2(j)(1)(ii), and/or 541.2(j)(1)(iii) are not addressed in a documented export policy because they are not applicable, the documented export policy should attest to this inapplicability clearly and unambiguously and provide a detailed factual explanation for non-applicability.



6. Submissions must be signed by a duly authorized officer of the regulated party with a copy of evidence of the officer’s authority.



Each documented export policy must clearly identify the common carrier’s: FMC organization number, legal name, and all associated trade name(s) if applicable. This ensures that documented export policies are properly accredited to the correct organization and that a common carrier is not deemed to be in violation of the regulation. A documented export policy of a parent company may cover subsidiary companies in addition to the parent company. However, the documented export policy must clearly identify for the parent company and each subsidiary covered: the FMC organization number, the legal name of the company, and all associated trade name(s), if applicable. Unless such information is clearly identified, the FMC will consider the submission as applicable only to the parent company.



Documented export policies will not be circulated outside of the Federal Maritime Commission. These documents, and the information contained therein, are not publicly disclosable, in whole or in part, including in response to requests under the Freedom of Information Act.



Failure to file a documented export policy by March 1 constitutes a violation of a federal regulation. A person that violates a regulation or order of the Commission is liable to the United States Government for a civil penalty. 46 U.S.C. 41107(a). “Each day of a continuing violation is a separate violation,” with a current maximum penalty of $14,988 per violation, or $74,943 where the violation was willful and knowing. Id.; 46 CFR 506.4(d). Additionally, submission of knowingly fraudulent statements or misrepresentation in response to this requirement, or any other regulation or agency order, can result in criminal prosecution under 18 U.S.C. 1001, which, upon conviction, carries criminal penalties of a fine, up to five years of imprisonment, or both.



