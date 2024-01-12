FMC to Hold Hearing on Red Sea Shipping Conditions

The United States' Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) will examine how conditions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden regions are impacting commercial shipping and global supply chains, during an informal public hearing on February 7.

The hearing will allow stakeholders in the supply chain to communicate with the Commission how operations have been disrupted by attacks on commercial shipping emanating from Yemen, steps taken in response to these events, and the resulting effects.

In addition, the hearing will allow the Commission to gather information and identify any new issues related to these disruptions subject to Commission statutes, such as implementing contingency fees and surcharges.

Panels and participants will be announced at a later date and are intended to include representatives of vessel-operating common carriers and shippers. Participants must present in person; there will be no virtual option for presenters.