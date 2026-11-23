Cameron Brown has been designated as the FMC’s Managing Director and appointed to be a member of the Senior Executive Service.

As Managing Director, Mr. Brown implements the administrative directives of the Chairman and coordinates the FMC’s program offices and bureaus.

Before joining the Federal Maritime Commission as Managing Director, Mr. Brown worked for several federal agencies over the last two decades in leadership, policymaking, and attorney positions.

Most recently, Mr. Brown served as the Deputy Executive Director for Mission at the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB), where he led the agency’s staff in conducting oversight of federal counterterrorism programs. Prior to his work at PCLOB, he served in multiple roles at the Department of Homeland Security. He was the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Acting Principal Deputy Chief Counsel on multiple occasions, with responsibility for all the agency’s attorneys and the full range of legal services that go into running CISA. Earlier, he worked in attorney and policymaker positions focused on implementing and enforcing the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards regulatory program. He also served as the Deputy Assistant Administrator for Headquarters Operations at the Department of the Treasury’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, where he led a large organization conducting rulemakings, reviewing regulatory filings, conducting international engagement, and operating scientific laboratories.

Mr. Brown holds a B.S. from Cornell University and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He is originally from northern New York, growing up near the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Mr. Brown assumed the Managing Director position in October, 2026.