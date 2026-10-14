FMC Proposes Remedies to Counteract Unfavorable Spanish Shipping Conditions

After investigating reports of restrictive port practices by the Government of Spain, the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has determined that Spain has created unfavorable shipping conditions against U.S.-flagged vessels. As a result, the FMC is proposing remedies to counteract those unfavorable conditions, including charging fees for all Spanish-flagged vessels and restricting the import of certain Spanish goods.

The FMC initiated an investigation in December 2024 to determine whether Spain is creating general or special conditions unfavorable to shipping in U.S. foreign trade by barring certain vessels from its ports, including vessels transporting cargo under the United States Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Maritime Security Program. For more information about the initial investigation please see the Federal Register notice from December 6, 2024.

The FMC’s investigation found conclusive evidence that Spain denied U.S.-flagged vessels access to its ports, and that these actions created unfavorable shipping conditions in the foreign trade. These unfavorable conditions have grave consequences for the efficiency and reliability of the international ocean shipping supply chain, as well as the ability of the FMC to promote the growth and development of U.S. exports, encourage the development of a liner fleet of U.S. vessels capable of meeting national security needs and supporting commerce, and supporting the U.S. merchant marine.

In order to address these unfavorable conditions created by Spain, the FMC proposes two sets of remedies: (1) a per-voyage fee on all Spanish-flagged vessels of $200,000 and (2) restrictions on the import of certain Spanish goods into the United States. The trade categories possibly facing restrictions include perfumery and cosmetics, oils and fats, ceramics, articles of stone, and sugar and confectionaries.

The FMC is seeking public comment on all aspects of these proposed actions to help it decide the appropriate remedy to counter the unfavorable shipping conditions created by Spain. The FMC encourages the public to weigh in on the potential impacts of these proposed actions by filing written comments. For more information about the proposed actions please visit the Federal Register notice from October 14, 2026.

The FMC will offer Spain an opportunity for a hearing on this matter.