Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) reached a milestone for the submarine fleet, announcing the shipment of the first-ever additively manufactured SUBSAFE Level I component. The part is a copper-nickel (CuNi) 2" angled tailpiece, produced in collaboration with our partners at Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions.

SUBSAFE and Level I requirements are the most demanding engineering and quality assurance standards in the U.S. Navy. Producing an additively manufactured part of this caliber marks a significant step toward the normalization of 3D-printed submarine parts, which is a critical enabler for submarine fleet maintenance and sustainment.

The part accomplished the following: