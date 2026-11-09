FMD Ships First-Ever 3D-Printed SUBSAFE Level 1 Component
Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) reached a milestone for the submarine fleet, announcing the shipment of the first-ever additively manufactured SUBSAFE Level I component. The part is a copper-nickel (CuNi) 2" angled tailpiece, produced in collaboration with our partners at Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions.
SUBSAFE and Level I requirements are the most demanding engineering and quality assurance standards in the U.S. Navy. Producing an additively manufactured part of this caliber marks a significant step toward the normalization of 3D-printed submarine parts, which is a critical enabler for submarine fleet maintenance and sustainment.
The part accomplished the following:
- First-ever additively manufactured component qualified to Level I and SUBSAFE requirements, meeting the Navy's most stringent standards
- Full Government Contract Quality Assurance (GCQA) compliance from start to finish
- Additive manufacturing in place of traditional casting, reducing lead times and strengthening the defense industrial base
- Qualification supported by UNDEX (underwater explosion shock testing) testing of a separate additively manufactured tailpiece