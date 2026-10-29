FMD: Solving the Navy’s Tough Problems

The quest to rebuild the U.S maritime manufacturing infrastructure and the U.S. Navy in tandem is not for the faint of heart, as the process will be neither short nor cheap. But stepping up for the challenge are companies like Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), and company under the guidance of CEO George Whittier has evolved to become a multi-faceted supplier and partner to the U.S. Navy and navies around the world, building an empire of capability in new equipment supply, but equally important on wholistic repair and maintenance. Whittier recently visited with Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, to share insights on how FMD is arming navies with the tools and the tech to build, maintain and repair faster and more efficiently.