Foss Maritime Closes Seattle Shipyard

Foss Maritime announced the permanent closure of its Seattle shipyard located in North Queen Anne, effective October 30, 2021.

“The difficult decision is a result of Foss Maritime’s regular evaluation of business lines and follows the company’s diligent effort to improve the viability of the Seattle shipyard over many years,” the company said in a press release, noting the closure does not affect any other area of its operations.

“While the closure of the Seattle shipyard is a strategic decision for the future of Foss, it is not a decision we have taken lightly,” said Will Roberts, President of Foss Maritime. “We have employees and families who have been with us for decades; our priority is assisting them in this transition.”

Foss said shipyard employees will continue to receive salary, benefits and an average of overtime wages through the end of the year, though with no work requirement, as operations have ceased.

The Seattle-based company said it will utilize other Pacific Northwest shipyard operations to meet its fleet maintenance and repair needs going forward,