Four Seasons Yachts Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Four Seasons and Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner and Operator of Four Seasons Yachts, announce the appointment of Ben Trodd as Chief Executive Officer of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., effective July 1, 2025. A trusted leader with global experience in luxury hospitality, Trodd brings a combination of strategic acumen, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of the Four Seasons brand.

Having spent more than 25 years at Four Seasons, Trodd brings operational and commercial expertise shaped by a career that has spanned regional and global oversight. He has cultivated longstanding relationships across both sales and operations, equipping him to bridge these functions in service of an integrated guest experience.

Trodd most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of AMAN. Prior to that, his decades-long tenure at Four Seasons included senior roles as General Manager, Regional Vice President, and most recently, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. In this new role, Trodd will be based in Miami and will oversee the technical operations, planning and deployment, and sales and marketing efforts for Four Seasons Yachts. His role also oversees crew operations and collaboration with construction and design partners Fincantieri and Tillberg Design of Sweden.

“Four Seasons is a brand I know well, with a vision that I believe in deeply,” says Trodd. “To bring the service excellence and genuine hospitality that Four Seasons has perfected on land, to the water, is an exceptional opportunity and a great honor."