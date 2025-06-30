France Tops Paris MoU White List

The Paris MoU has published its 2024 Annual Report, including performance lists, with France toping the white list, up from position 11 last year. Denmark, Netherlands, Norway and Singapore remain in the top five.

The White, Grey and Black List is based on the total number of inspections and detentions during a three-year rolling period for flags with at least 30 inspections in that period.

Overall, there are no major shifts compared to the previous year.

The detention rate for 2024 has seen an increase, reaching 4.03% compared to 3.81% in 2023. This rise marks a continuation of a consistently high detention percentage observed over several years, including 4.25% in 2022.

The 2024 Annual Report reveals no single convention showing a disproportionate increase in detainable deficiencies compared to previous years. Instead, the analysis highlights a consistent pattern of non-compliance in familiar areas, demonstrating persistent challenges for the industry.

Notably, fire safety (SOLAS Chapter II-2) remains a prominent concern, accounting for 17.2% of recorded deficiencies. This is closely followed by structural and electrical elements of the ship and electrical installations (SOLAS Chapter II-1) at 11.3%, and issues related to health protection, medical care, welfare and social security protection (MLC Title IV), recorded at 10.4%.

Problems with fire doors (3.2%) and Seafarers' Employment Agreements (1.5%) continue to show high rates of non-compliance. Deficiencies related to the International Safety Management (ISM) Code were recorded in 4.6% of cases.

In 2024, the number of refusals-of-access (bans) issued remained consistently low, totalling 15. This figure appears stable when compared to recent years and continues to be significantly lower than the levels observed in the pre-COVID period.

The results from these performance lists will be used for the Ship Risk Profile calculations as of July 1, 2025.