France-based TSM Adds Two New Tugs

Dutch shipbuilding group Damen reports it has delivered two RSD Tugs 2513 to France-based Thomas Services Maritimes (TSM) for operations on the River Seine in the port between the Ports of Rouen and Honfleur (HAROPA – Port de Rouen).

Like Damen, TSM is a family-owned company, something which played a part in Damen’s securing of the order, according to TSM CEO, Loïc Thomas: “We were looking for new tugs with the latest in vessel technology and we heard about Damen’s quality and reliability. We found that Damen shared our values as a family business, taking a long-term view that extends well beyond the straightforward delivery of new vessels. Damen provided us with a solution that perfectly met our needs, including environmental requirements we take into account for our investments.”

A part of this was adapting the standard, proven design of the RSD Tug 2513, lowering the vessels’ draft to ensure their suitability for sailing in the relatively shallow waters of the River Seine. Despite the modifications, the tugs retain their over 80 tonnes bollard pull when towing, as demonstrated during sea trials.

The RSD Tug 2513, part of Damen’s Next Generation series, aims at delivering exceptional levels of safety, sustainability, efficiency and reliability, the builder said.

As part of this, the tugs are prepared for IMO Tier III regulations. Damen sales manager Joost van der Weiden said, “Compliance can be achieved with the quick, simple, plug and play installation of the Damen Marine NOX Reduction System. This selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology delivers reduced NOX emissions of 70% compared to IMO Tier II. In this manner, TSM’s new vessels are suited not only to their operations today, but also for the future.”

(Photo: Damen)