Franzke Named President of Scania USA

Jorg Franzke has been appointed president of engine manufacturer Scania U.S.A., Inc., effective May 16, 2022. He succeeds Håkan Sterner, who will move back to Sweden after five years at Scania USA.

Franzke will be responsible for Scania USA’s operations. He has been working for Scania since 1995, building a wide experience in various positions such as Services, Truck Sales, R&D, Network Development, and Quality Management. Most recently, he has been the Head of Power Solutions at Scania Germany for the last 10 years.

Franzke will be moving from Frankfort, Germany and will reside in San Antonio, Texas, home of Scania USA’s headquarters.