Italian shipowner Fratelli Cosulich has taken delivery of Carlotta Cosulich, the third of four methanol-ready bunker tankers being built under its fleet expansion program.

The 8,585 deadweight tonne (DWT) vessel was officially delivered at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard in China on October 28, following the earlier deliveries of sister vessels Anna Cosulich and Lucia Cosulich.

The new IMO II bunker tanker is designed to support a range of bunkering operations, with features including MarineLINE cargo tank coating, Single Point Mooring (SPM) capability and a 5-tonne crane.

Carlotta Cosulich (Credit: Fratelli Cosulich)

The vessel's methanol-ready design forms part of Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy's efforts to expand its bunkering capabilities and accommodate changing requirements in the marine fuels market.

Carlotta Cosulich will now undergo final preparations before entering service.

The delivery brings Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy one vessel closer to completing its four-tanker fleet expansion program.