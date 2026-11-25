Freire Shipyard celebrated the launch ceremony of NB 737 on November 25, 2026 in Vigo, marking a milestone in the construction of Greenpeace International's new flagship vessel. Designed to support environmental campaigns and scientific research worldwide while minimizing fossil fuel consumption, the vessel is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2027.

With an overall length of 75 meters, the new sailing vessel has been designed to undertake demanding, long-range maritime operations, including campaigns in polar regions. Its design prioritizes energy efficiency, combining wind propulsion with an intelligent energy generation, storage and management system to minimize fossil fuel consumption.

The vessel will feature a range of energy generation and storage technologies, including solar panels, battery storage systems, energy recovery systems and hydrogen fuel cells.

These will be complemented by four dual-fuel internal combustion engine generator sets for electricity generation designed to use green methanol (MeOH) as their primary fuel, with small quantities of marine gas oil (MGO) used to initiate combustion.

One of the key features of the design is the automated DynaRig sailing propulsion system, comprising two rotating masts with a combined sail area of 1,746 square meters. Under favorable weather conditions, this configuration will enable the vessel to circumnavigate the globe using wind power alone. In addition, while sailing, the propellers will be able to operate as generators, harnessing the vessel's movement to produce electricity.

The aim is for the vessel to operate with minimal fossil fuel use from the outset, with a view to eliminating it entirely as the necessary supply chains and infrastructure become available.

In addition, the vessel will feature onboard laboratories, systems for deploying remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), a helideck equipped to support helicopter operations, and four auxiliary boats that can be deployed even in challenging sea conditions.

With the addition of NB 737, Greenpeace will expand its fleet, which currently comprises the Rainbow Warrior Ill, the Arctic Sunrise and the Witness, further strengthening its capacity to carry out environmental campaigns and scientific research in defense of the environment.