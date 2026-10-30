French Navy Orders 16 Heavy-Duty Tugboats from Piriou

French shipbuilder Piriou has secured a contract from France's Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) for 16 new-generation RP30NG tugboats designed to support French Navy port operations, including maneuvers involving nuclear submarines and major surface combatants.

The vessels, derived from Piriou's civilian tugboat range and adapted for military requirements, will also undertake firefighting, pollution response, maritime surveillance, fisheries inspection and assistance missions.

Designed to operate up to 200 nautical miles offshore for several days, each RP30NG tugboat will measure 26 meters in length and 9.2 meters in beam, with a full-load displacement of 370 tonnes and bollard pull capacity of 30 tonnes. The vessels will feature two engines rated at approximately 1,100 kW each, two aft azimuth thrusters, two 160 kWe generator sets, a maximum speed of 11 knots and accommodation for a crew of six.

The order builds on Piriou's previous delivery of four RP 30/RPC 30 port and coastal tugboats to the French Navy, alongside its experience constructing harbor tugboats for private operators.

“We are very proud to receive this new order from the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA), which demonstrates the continued confidence placed in Piriou and our expertise, and we thank them for this. Piriou is the last remaining French builder of tugboats with a bollard pull of over 30 tonnes.

"Following the delivery of four RP 30/RPC 30-type harbour and coastal tugs to the French Navy and the construction of several dozen harbour tugs with bollard pulls ranging from 30 to 75 tonnes for various commercial operators, this new order strengthens our position in the tugboat market, and we are delighted about this.

"It also demonstrates that our expertise in the design and construction of civilian vessels enables us to provide our Armed Forces with a fully sovereign range of vessels tailored to their specific operational requirements. With the offshore patrol vessel (PH) programme currently underway in Concarneau, this new programme for the DGA marks a significant recognition of our teams’ work and our commitment to serving the DGA and the French Navy," said Vincent Faujour, President of Piriou.

The company is also continuing work on the offshore patrol vessel (PH) program in Concarneau. Piriou operates 11 locations across Europe, Africa and Asia, employing around 1,500 people worldwide.