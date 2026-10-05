French Polynesia Multipurpose Vessel to Use Liebherr LS-C 60 Crane

The LS-C 60 cylinder-luffing ship crane has been selected for the Mareva Nui II, designed for service in French Polynesia.

Its compact footprint and low center of gravity support vessel stability while preserving deck space for both cargo and onboard facilities. The cylinder-luffing mechanism reduces mechanical complexity by limiting the number of wire ropes and sheaves, which helps lower maintenance effort overtime. With a lifting capacity of up to 40 tonnes, the crane handles a broad cargo range, from general supplies to heavier loads. A minimum radius of 3 meters allows the crane to efficiently service available storage space, even on compact installations.

The Mareva Nui II is tailored to a region where maritime transport is part of daily life. It will serve island communities that depend on regular and reliable connections. Built by Handelskade at Hong HaShipyard in Vietnam, the vessel combines transport capacity with onboard accommodation in a single design. Features such as tween decks, folding hatch covers and dedicated living spaces support this integrated approach

Handelskade is delivering the vessel on a full turnkey basis, covering engineering, construction, sourcing and commissioning. This coordinated approach ensures that all systems are aligned from the outset. As a result, the vessel can enter service fully equipped and ready for operation.

The operating profile of the Mareva Nui II requires equipment that performs consistently without adding operational burden. The LS-C 60 meets this requirement through a design that balances structural strength with efficient handling. Its stable and predictable performance supports safe operations, particularly where different onboard activities take place in parallel.