Fuel Removed from Yacht that Struck a Reef in Puerto Rico

Salvors have lightered bulk diesel fuel from a luxury yacht that grounded on a reef just off Flamenco Beach in Culebra, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The 72-foot sailing catamaran Obsession was reportedly traveling with four people on board from Puerto Rico to the British Virgin Islands when it struck a reef during a stop in Culebra on July 21. No injuries were reported.

The fuel removal was conducted by Resolve Marine and Clean Harbors, LLC crews and consisted of the estimated 800 to 1,500 gallons of diesel aboard the four fuel tanks and day tank onboard the vessel.

Throughout the response, personnel from the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources and NOAA conducted preliminary underwater assessments to determine the impacts on the reef caused by the vessel grounding. Thus far, they have been able to recover and safeguard various species of live corals that will be used to rehabilitate the impacted area.

“We are pleased that this significant milestone to remove the substantial pollution threat presented by the bulk fuel onboard has been successfully completed, however, this response is far from over as we continue working with the owner and the interagency team to quantify and remove the remaining pollution threat that remains onboard,” said Capt. Luis Rodriguez, Coast Guard Federal On-Scene Coordinator and Incident Commander for the case. “We highly appreciate all the work being carried out by Resolve Marine and Clean Harbors, our interagency partners and our Coast Guard Incident Management Team to protect this pristine reef and the waters of Flamenco Beach. These strong partnerships and interagency cooperation will be instrumental in achieving the successful removal of this vessel.”

As efforts to develop an interagency plan to remove the vessel continue, a team comprised of the project manager, a commercial salvage company vessel, and the vessel’s captain, will continuously carry out vessel caretaking activities during the plan’s development. Caretaking activities include the application and replacement of all necessary sorbent materials and monitoring the vessel’s condition and stability.

The emergency Endangered Species Act consultation identified and initiated the development of Best Management Practices to protect species and critical habitats of Green, Kemp’s Ridley, Leatherback, and Hawksbill sea turtles; giant manta ray, oceanic whitetip shark, scalloped hammerhead, Nassau grouper, Queen conch; and boulder, elkhorn, lobed star, mountainous star, pillar, staghorn, and rough cactus corals. There have been no reported impacts to marine life in the area, pending the reef damage assessment.

The Coast Guard federalized pollution response efforts and established an Incident Command, Friday, for the vessel Obsession. The established Incident Command includes an environmental unit comprised by subject matter expert representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Puerto Rico Department of Natural Resources, who have been coordinating and collaborating in this effort since the day of the incident.