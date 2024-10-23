Fueltrax Announces Smart Financing Option

Fueltrax has launched a smart financing program designed to help vessel operators take advantage of its electronic fuel management systems without the obstacle of an initial capital investment.

Fueltrax has signed an agreement with Malaysia-based Vestera in which the two companies work together to help expedite the installation of the systems. Vestera is a technology-based solutions provider serving regional and international clients.

Payment arrangements are customized to vessel operators’ specific needs.

The Fueltrax system is designed and supported by former NASA engineers. With it, global vessel operators can reduce fuel use and carbon emissions. The system is closed-loop, tamper-proof, alarm-protected and incorruptible as it measures direct fuel consumption via an array of sensors connected to highly accurate mass flow meters.

Faiz Azani, Fueltrax’s Kuala Lumpur-based Director of Operations for Southeast Asia, said that Fueltrax is open to partnerships with lenders in other regions while maintaining ongoing direct contact with customers via service agreements and renewals.

“This leasing arrangement helps both Fueltrax and Vestera tap into a specific market, particularly clients in this region with short-term contracts and those clients lacking the capital for an upfront investment or who are simply reluctant to make that investment,” said Captain Ahmad Imran, Managing Director of Vestera. “It smooths the entire process for them.”



