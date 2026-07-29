Fueltrax Names John Donovan New Chief Operating Officer

John Donovan, a maritime operations veteran, has been named Chief Operating Officer for Fueltrax.

Donovan has been with Fueltrax since 2018, joining the company as Director of Global Operations, with subsequent promotions to Vice President roles. He has led the company’s buildout of global infrastructure to support the industry-leading Fueltrax fuel management systems. Before joining Fueltrax, Donovan spent 16 years as a professional mariner and in maritime operations roles at sea and ashore. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran.

In his new role, Donovan is focused on taking advantage of the continuing evolution of fuel management systems.

“For years, the primary emphasis for these systems was accurate fuel measurement and accountability,” Donovan said. “Today, those systems support a broader operational picture that includes vessel performance, emissions reporting, fuel security, maintenance planning, and decision support.”

Donovan is also leading Fueltrax’s drive to bring commercial, engineering, manufacturing, deployment and customer-support functions into a fully integrated operating structure to deliver better execution for customers, from initial vessel assessment through installation and long-term support.

Fueltrax understands that maritime technology providers must operate more like maritime companies and less like software vendors. “A system should be judged not only by what it can demonstrate, but by whether it can be installed efficiently, supported globally, and trusted aboard the vessel year after year,” Donovan said.

“Digitization, automation, and AI are increasing the value of precise, auditable source data,” Donovan emphasized. “Analytics are only as reliable as the instrumentation feeding them, which makes measurement accuracy, data provenance, and system integrity increasingly important.” That is especially true as fuel security becomes a more prominent issue amid elevated diesel costs, tighter operating margins, and increasingly complex fuel supply chains.