Fugro Nets Australian Subsea Asset Integrity Contract

Fugro has secured a marine asset integrity contract in Australia covering the replacement of critical subsea infrastructure and survey and inspection work, with offshore operations expected to start towards the end of 2027.

The contract, awarded by an undisclosed client, combines subsea intervention with survey and inspection services using Fugro's remote operations capabilities.

Fugro will provide engineering, project management and offshore execution for the campaign, aimed at supporting the long-term reliability and performance of the client's offshore assets.

Offshore work will be carried out from the multipurpose support vessel Fugro Etive, while project management, engineering and operational support will be provided by Fugro's regional teams.

The award follows an initial phase of engineering and planning activities, with detailed engineering scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

“This award reflects the strength of our relationship with the client and our proven ability to safely deliver complex marine asset integrity projects in Australian waters,” said Barry Walsh, Fugro Regional Business Line Director for Marine Asset Integrity.