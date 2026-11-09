Heerema Marine Contractors has extended its global framework agreement with Fugro for another four years, securing continued survey and positioning support for its heavy-lift vessel fleet across offshore installation, decommissioning and wind projects.

The renewed agreement runs from January 2027 through December 2030 and covers Fugro's positioning and survey services for Heerema's offshore operations worldwide.

Fugro will provide Geo-data and positioning support for the transport, installation and removal of offshore structures, including oil and gas platforms and offshore wind foundations.

The services will help Heerema monitor vessel positioning, asset movements and installation progress during offshore campaigns involving large construction vessels.

Under the extended agreement, Fugro will also use technologies such as remote operations to support Heerema's projects, drawing on its global network of remote operations centres.

The technology enables real-time oversight of offshore activities, with the aim of improving operational efficiency, safety and flexibility.

"Over the past four years, we have built a strong working relationship with Heerema and developed a deep understanding of their operational requirements.

"This framework extension creates further opportunities for closer collaboration on technology and innovation that support increasingly complex offshore campaigns,” said Thijs Prins, Fugro's Service Line Director Marine Asset Integrity.

The four-year extension continues the companies' collaboration on offshore survey and positioning services for Heerema's heavy-lift operations.