Furetank Names New Vessel and Unveils New Investments

Furetank's intermediate tanker Fure Vasa was given her name in Uddevalla, Sweden, on August 28, in front of more than 300 invited guests. Along with news of new investments and a 40th-anniversary celebration, the day brought several encouraging signs for the state of Swedish tanker shipping.

"Today, transport is not only a matter of competitiveness. It is also increasingly a matter of resilience, security and preparedness, given the political tensions in the world. That is why it is of such great importance to the government that Furetank is naming yet another vessel that will sail under the Swedish flag," said State Secretary Johan Davidson in a speech during the naming ceremony.

Fure Vasa, number 18 in the VINGA vessel series, has just arrived in Europe from the China Merchants Jinling shipyard in Yangzhou.

"This vessel is the result of close cooperation between Furetank, Algoma Central Corporation, FKAB Marine Design, the shipyard, and our dedicated employees and partners. The vessel represents our shared ambition to continue developing sustainable and efficient transport solutions. She meets all environmental regulations set for the next 20 years, and demonstrates how innovation and responsible shipping can go hand in hand," said Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank.

The day offered several highlights: it marked 40 years of joint vessel design between Furetank and FKAB Marine Design, and brought the announcement of four new VINGA vessel orders, taking the series to 26 vessels in total. Two go to Furetank and Algoma Central Corporation in joint venture FureBear, one to Älvtank and one to O.H. Meling.

The ships will be constructed at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, China, with delivery expected between 2028 and 2029. They will be entered into the Gothia Tanker Alliance and managed commercially by Furetank Chartering.

All four vessels are to be registered under the Swedish flag, meaning the VINGA series will account for almost a fifth of the Swedish merchant fleet, which currently stands at just over 105 vessels.



