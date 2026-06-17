Furetank VINGA Series Tanker to be Named

VINGA vessel naming ceremony and 40 years of design collaboration



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A newly built tanker in Furetank's VINGA series will be named at the Port of Uddevalla on 28 August. The vessel was designed by Furetank and FKAB Marine Design, the cumulative of 40 years of vessel design collaboration.

"We know operations and FKAB knows shipbuilding. Our collaboration has been a winning equation over the years — one plus one has equalled three. Our companies' histories are also closely intertwined: FKAB's founder vouched for Furetank when we ordered our first modern tanker. That was the start of the journey that has brought us to where we stand today," says Jonatan Höglund, Deputy CEO of Furetank.

The crowning achievement of the collaboration is the VINGA vessel series: a record-breaking series of 22 tankers ordered to date. The vessels have attracted both co-investors and customers alike, on the strength of their energy-efficient design, best-in-class environmental technology, high technical performance and exceptional operational reliability.

The vessel joins the Swedish merchant fleet, contributing to the country's resilience and security of supply. This was noted by Sweden's Minister for Infrastructure, Andreas Carlson, who commented on the delivery on LinkedIn: "Donsö-based shipping company Furetank today announces that it is registering a new vessel under the Swedish flag, with more on the way. It is encouraging to see the Swedish-flagged fleet grow — now standing at 105 vessels. This is good for Swedish shipping, national preparedness and competitiveness, and will gradually open the door to more Swedish seafarers.”