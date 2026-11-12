A new liquefied biogas (LBG) facility under construction at the Port of Gothenburg is scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2027, providing a new source of renewable marine fuel for vessels calling at Scandinavia's largest port.



The project, developed and owned by Swedish energy infrastructure company Nordion Energi, recently reached a construction milestone with the installation of its 500-cubic-meter LBG storage tank. The tank, which arrived at the port by ship, weighs approximately 140 tonnes and will have the capacity to store up to 200 tonnes of liquefied biogas.



Once operational, the facility will be capable of producing 250 gigawatt-hours of LBG annually, equivalent to the fuel requirements of approximately 500 heavy-duty trucks or the bunkering needs of 50 vessels.



The plant will be the first biogas liquefaction facility in Sweden directly connected to the western Swedish gas grid, creating a new route for domestically produced biogas to reach maritime, transportation and industrial customers.



For the Port of Gothenburg, the investment represents another step toward establishing the port as a regional hub for alternative marine fuels.



"Shipping's transition requires a collaborative value chain. This facility strengthens the port's position in renewable bunker fuels and makes it possible to offer LBG to the shipping sector on a larger scale," said Therese Jällbrink, Head of Renewable Energy at the Port of Gothenburg.



"As we see more and more vessels on order for LBG operation, we also see strong potential for increased bunkering at the Port of Gothenburg."



LBG offers a renewable alternative to conventional fossil fuels and can be used by vessels equipped with compatible gas-fueled propulsion systems. Its availability is becoming increasingly relevant as shipowners invest in alternative-fuel tonnage to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The project also provides opportunities for Swedish biogas producers connected to the national gas infrastructure. ST1 Biokraft has already secured a portion of the facility's future liquefaction capacity, while several shipping companies regularly calling at Gothenburg currently operate LBG-fueled vessels.



Groundworks, foundations and base slabs have been completed, with installation of the storage tank marking the first major equipment milestone.



"The facility is now really starting to take shape, and we are moving closer to our goal of being able to deliver LBG from the gas grid to shipping, heavy transport and industry," said Carolina Wistén, Head of Customer and Market, Gas Grid, at Nordion Energi.



The Port of Gothenburg handles approximately 20% of Sweden's foreign trade and more than half of its container traffic, making it a significant location for expanding renewable marine fuel infrastructure.