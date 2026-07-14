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Monday, July 20, 2026

GABLER, FLANQ Complete Successful Sea Acceptance Test for USV

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 14, 2026

Ranger, the Torpedo-Tube-Launched Uncrewed Surface Vessel (TTL USV) developed by GABLER and FLANQ, returns to harbour following the successful completion of its Sea Acceptance Test (SAT) in northern Germany last month. © GABLER

Ranger, the Torpedo-Tube-Launched Uncrewed Surface Vessel (TTL USV) developed by GABLER and FLANQ, returns to harbour following the successful completion of its Sea Acceptance Test (SAT) in northern Germany last month. © GABLER

GABLER, a provider of submarine systems, and German defense technology company FLANQ have successfully completed the Sea Acceptance Test (SAT) demonstrating seaworthiness of their jointly developed Torpedo-Tube-Launched Uncrewed Surface Vessel (TTL USV) capability demonstrator.

The demonstrator vehicle, named Ranger, combines GABLER's experience in mission-critical submarine components and defense manufacturing with FLANQ's capabilities in autonomous maritime systems, mission software, AI-enabled autonomy and open capability architectures.

Launched from a standard 21-inch submarine torpedo tube, the Ranger TTL USV is designed to autonomously surface and undertake covert intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The 4.5-meter platform features a folding keel and sensor mast, electric drivetrain and a mission-configurable payload bay. A one-way-attack (OWA) variant, Strike, will also be available. 

June’s Sea Acceptance Test validated the integration and operation of the vehicle's key technologies, with performance data recorded and verified throughout the trials. 

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