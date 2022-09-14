Gaslog LNG Inks Deal to Use KDI's Vessel Insight Fleetwide

Kongsberg Digital signed an agreement on the Vessel Insight infrastructure with Gaslog LNG, meaning the entire fleet, counting 35 vessels will be digitized.

“Our goal is to limit the impact of our operations on the marine environment and minimize our emissions, while making LNG shipping reliable and profitable for our customers. We are glad to enter this contract and partnership with Kongsberg Digital to innovate and improve the efficiency of our fleet,” says Marios Sarafidis, Energy & Decarbonization Manager.