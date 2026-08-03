GasLog LNG Tanker Safe Following Strait of Hormuz Incident

A liquefied natural gas vessel controlled by Greek shipping company GasLog was stable after an incident while exiting the Strait of Hormuz, with everyone on board safe and accounted for, the company said.

An "incident" had occurred on its Gaslog Shanghai LNG vessel on July 31, said GasLog in a statement. It did not provide details about the incident or whether the ship or its cargo had sustained any damage.

"GasLog LNG Services immediately activated their emergency plan, notified all relevant authorities, and is currently assessing the condition of the vessel and assure the safety of our people," the statement said.

The Gaslog Shanghai had loaded an LNG cargo at Qatar's Ras Laffan export terminal on July 27-28, according to ship-tracking data from analytics firms Kepler and LSEG.

The vessel was observed inside the Strait of Hormuz on July 31, before reappearing outside the waterway on August 2, the data showed. Ship-tracking data show the vessel is currently off Oman's Musandam Peninsula, just outside the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

QatarEnergy did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical shipping route for oil and LNG exports from Gulf producers. Nearly a fifth of global LNG passes through the waterway, including most shipments from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran has largely closed the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war with the United States which started in February, causing energy prices to rise and stoking broader global inflation.

On Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received reports of two maritime incidents off Oman, including one in which a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile. Both incidents occurred off Oman's Musandam Peninsula.

On Sunday, the UKMTO said it had received a report from the master of a tanker of an explosion in close proximity to the vessel about 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman. The vessel and its crew were reported safe, it said.

The previous reported incident involving an LNG tanker near the Strait of Hormuz occurred on July 7, when a projectile strike on the Qatari vessel Al Rekayyat caused a fire in its engine room, prompting the evacuation of its crew.





(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Michael Perry)