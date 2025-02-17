Gasum Charters New LNG Bunker Vessel

Finland’s Gasum has chartered a new bunker vessel that will be delivered in 2027.

The new vessel, to be named Celsius, will enable Gasum to fulfil its strategic ambition to increase LNG and bio-LNG availability in the Northwestern European maritime market.

The vessel will be owned by a Joint Venture between Gasum and Swedish shipping company Sirius Shipping. The vessel will be built by RMK Marine yard in Istanbul Turkey.

Sirius Shipping and Gasum have a long history together, as Gasum has been the charterer of the bunker vessel Coralius since 2017 and Sirius Shipping has been managing Gasum's bunkering vessel Seagas since 2012.

Experience gathered by both Gasum and Sirius Shipping as well as the crew of the Coralius during the last eight years and nearly 1,000 bunkerings has been vital in designing an updated version of the bunker vessel. This has led to, for example, better fuel efficiency, improved tank insulation, larger cargo capacity and improved fender handling for safety and efficiency.

The vessel will further be equipped with a high-performance Gas Combustion Unit (GCU) capable of performing customer vessel cool-down operations at record speeds.

“Ship owners are now seeing that switching to LNG and bio-LNG is one of the best ways of reducing emissions in maritime logistics already today, instead of waiting for other technologies that have not yet reached maturity or the required scale or infrastructure. This state-of-the-art bunker vessel is an important investment in our ability to continue to deliver the quality service our customers expect from us now and in the future,” says Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen.

Gasum’s goal is to offer 7 TWh of renewable gas to its customers yearly by 2027, including biomethane and e-methane. Achieving this goal would mean a combined carbon dioxide reduction of 1.8 million tons per year for Gasum’s customers.



