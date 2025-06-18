GD Electric Boat Awarded a $987m Submarine Contract Modification

General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), was awarded a $987 million contract modification to a previously awarded contract supporting submarine production. This modification is for additional Component Development, Class Lead Yard Support (CLYS), and Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) supplier development enhancements, as detailed in the U.S. Department of Defense contract award.

"This contract modification funds important shipyard and supply chain work essential to achieving the necessary growth in output and supports our efforts to accelerate submarine delivery," said Mark Rayha, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. "The ongoing support for the shipyards and our supply base from the Navy, Congress and the administration is appreciated and necessary for us to meet the Navy’s current and future demand for submarines."

Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (70%); Newport News, Virginia (15%); and Quonset Point, Rhode Island (15%) and is expected to be completed by 2031.



