Gecko Robotics' USN Contract Expands to $300m

The U.S. Navy and General Services Administration (GSA) have increased the ceiling value of Gecko Robotics' maintenance and inspection contract to $300 million, more than quadrupling the original $71 million award just six months after its announcement.



The expanded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract will support broader deployment of Gecko's robotic inspection and artificial intelligence technologies across the Navy fleet, with the objective of reducing maintenance costs and improving vessel availability.



According to Gecko, its technology can identify structural problems up to 50 times faster than conventional inspection methods, reducing inspection periods from months to days and potentially saving up to $8 million in repair costs per ship.



Central to the program is Gecko's Komodo robotic inspection system, which can scan through thick, non-skid deck coatings without removing them. The technology generates detailed corrosion and material thickness maps, allowing maintenance teams to identify structural deficiencies and plan repairs before vessels enter drydock.



Gecko also deploys wall-climbing robots, drones and fixed sensors to inspect ship and submarine hulls, decks, welds and other structural components. Data is processed through its AI-powered Cantilever platform to assess structural condition and identify potential problems.



"The conversation around AI and robotics in defense is no longer about experimental technology. It's about delivering measurable and impactful returns," said Jake Loosararian, Gecko Robotics co-founder and CEO.



The contract expansion supports the Navy's broader effort to improve fleet readiness, including the Chief of Naval Operations' stated target of 80% readiness.



The $300 million figure represents the contract's maximum potential value, rather than guaranteed spending.

Image courtesy Gecko Robotics