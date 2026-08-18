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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Geir Håøy Appointed to MacArtney Board of Directors

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 18, 2026

Geir Håøy joins MacArtney's Board of Directors. After more than three decades in leadership roles at KONGSBERG, he brings strategic insight to MacArtney's continued development. Credit: MacArtney Underwater Technology

Geir Håøy joins MacArtney's Board of Directors. After more than three decades in leadership roles at KONGSBERG, he brings strategic insight to MacArtney's continued development. Credit: MacArtney Underwater Technology

MacArtney Underwater Technology has appointed Geir Håøy, former President and CEO of KONGSBERG, to its Board of Directors, effective June 2026. 

Throughout his career, Håøy has worked with technologies developed and deployed in maritime, defense, and ocean-focused industries, where operational performance carries clear consequences. Håøy spent more than 30 years at KONGSBERG, including over 10 years as President and CEO. His career includes leading global technology organizations, international roles in Asia, including Singapore and South Korea, and responsibility for customer-facing activities across the marine and offshore, ocean science, and defence industries.

"MacArtney has established a strong position through technology, innovation and close collaboration with customers and partners. The company operates in industries where operational reliability and informed decision-making are becoming increasingly important, and I look forward to contributing to the company's future direction together with the Board and management," said Håøy.

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