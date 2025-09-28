General Dynamics Electric Boat Wins Contract for Submarine Work

General Dynamics Electric Boat has been awarded a $642 million contract modification to a previously awarded contract supporting submarine production. This modification is for a cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2120) for Lead Yard Support and Development Studies and Design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines, as detailed in the U.S. Department of War contract award.

"This contract modification supports our efforts to deliver the submarines our Navy needs as quickly as possible," said Mark Rayha, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. "This funding allows us to continue our design and development efforts in order to sustain and extend our nation’s operational overmatch against any potential adversaries. With the support of the administration, the Navy and Congress, we are prepared to deliver the advantage to protect our sailors, our families and our freedom."



