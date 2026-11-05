General Dynamics Mission Systems announced it was awarded a $15 million contract modification to exercise options under a previously awarded contract for the Mining Expendable Delivery Unmanned Submarine Asset (MEDUSA).

Building on the prototype, software and engineering work advanced under the July contract modification, this follow-on award continues MEDUSA's maturation and expands the program’s support infrastructure.

MEDUSA is a submarine-launched delivery system that uses an expendable unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) to deploy diverse payloads with precision. Purpose-built to meet the U.S. Navy's requirements for long-range offensive mining capability, the system offers flexibility to host additional payloads across a range of maritime missions.

Work began in September 2026 and will continue through February 2028 at General Dynamics facilities in Quincy and Taunton, Massachusetts. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics has invested in its facilities and staff to support the growth of its UUV centers of excellence and advance undersea programs. These include the Center of Excellence for Research and Development, Prototyping, and Offshore Test in Quincy and the UUV Manufacturing and Assembly Center of Excellence in Taunton.

Together, these sites provide an integrated path from concept through production. The Quincy facility supports rapid prototyping and in-water testing, while the Taunton facility provides the advanced manufacturing capacity to transition mature designs toward full-rate production. Alongside these investments, General Dynamics is working with suppliers to strengthen the industrial base and expand production capacity to meet the U.S. Navy’s future demands.