German Maritime Industry Calls for Political Action Plan

Germany’s maritime sector is poised for significant growth, but industry leaders warn that clearer political priorities and stronger policy support are needed to fully capitalize on the opportunity.

That was the message delivered jointly by the German Shipbuilding and Ocean Industries Association (VSM) and IG Metall Küste during a press conference in Hamburg on March 16, where both groups called for a decisive national action plan to support shipbuilding and marine technology.

“Shipbuilding and marine technology are future industries with strategic importance for Germany and Europe—technologically leading, export-oriented and critical to security,” said Reinhard Lüken, managing director of VSM. He welcomed the European Commission’s recently presented maritime industry strategy, describing it as recognition that shipbuilding and marine technology are essential to Europe’s economic security, defense capability and technological sovereignty.

However, Lüken stressed that the strategy will only deliver tangible benefits if EU member states follow through with concrete actions. Germany, he said, must now translate the policy framework into practical measures that strengthen the maritime value chain.

Industry representatives noted that demand across several maritime sectors is rising sharply, driven by changing security requirements, the global energy transition and the development of sustainable marine technologies. At the same time, the sector faces structural challenges that could limit its ability to capture these opportunities.

Labor union IG Metall Küste highlighted workforce concerns as a key issue. According to district head Daniel Friedrich, German shipyards currently have strong order books and many are planning to expand employment. Still, the industry must improve collaboration across shipyards and suppliers while addressing an emerging shortage of skilled workers.

Friedrich said attracting younger workers—particularly women—will be critical to maintaining the sector’s competitiveness.

Both organizations also pointed to shifting geopolitical dynamics and warned of growing security and economic dependencies in global maritime markets. They argued that Europe must strengthen its own industrial base and welcomed recent signals from Brussels promoting a stronger “Made in Europe” approach for publicly funded projects.

Looking ahead, VSM and IG Metall Küste said the upcoming National Maritime Conference scheduled for April in Emden should deliver concrete industrial policy measures.

“The maritime industry plays a strategic role in security, energy supply, climate protection and high-quality industrial employment,” Friedrich said. “Now is the moment to translate that strength into a long-term political strategy.”



