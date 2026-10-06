Germany Plans to Buy Four More TKMS Frigates

Germany plans to buy four more Meko A-200 frigates from shipyard TKMS for about €5.6 billion ($6.3 billion), a finance ministry document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday, with parliamentary budget committee approval expected on Thursday.

The purchase follows a decision by Defence Minister Boris Pistorius to scrap the rival F126 frigate project with Dutch shipbuilder Damen over delays and cost overruns.

Here are more details from the document, which was prepared for the budget committee of the lower house of parliament:

Second tranche follows four ships of same type already on order, bringing total programme to eight frigates. Total value: €11.6 billion

Pure construction contract for additional ships valued at €5.3 billion. Remainder covers project support and reserve

Construction to be completed by 2035

Frigates of first tranche due to be operational from 2029

Government expects additional operating costs of €1.55 billion for four new ships through 2045

($1 = €0.8888)

(Reuters)