Glamox Wins Repeat Car Carrier Lighting Order

Lighting company Glamox has won contracts to light four additional Aurora Class vessels, owned and operated by Höegh Autoliners.

This latest order follows a contract in October 2022 to provide marine LED lighting for the first eight Aurora Class vessels.

Each pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) is designed to carry 9,100 cars. These new multi-fuel vessels can operate on ammonia. They have specially strengthened decks and enhanced internal ramp systems to enable them to transport electric vehicles on all decks and to provide more flexibility for heavier cargo.

Each vessel will be equipped with around 3,000 LED lights, including navigation lights, car deck lights, floodlights, searchlights and lighting for all interiors of the vessels – from the engine room to the bridge, from the galley to crew quarters. The package also includes emergency lighting.

The marine-certified LED lighting provides excellent light distribution and is around 50-60% more energy efficient than fluorescent lighting. Also, the lights come with a lifetime warranty of either 50,000 or 100,000 hours, which greatly reduces maintenance costs.

Glamox will provide the lighting to its customer China Merchants Heavy Industry for vessels 9-12 in the first half of 2027, for installation at its shipyard in Nantong, China. The vessels are expected to enter service from July 2027 onwards.

Deliveries of the lighting for the first eight vessels started in September 2023 and will continue until May 2025. The first of the Aurora class vessels, Höegh Aurora and Höegh Borealis, were delivered in August and September of 2024, respectively, and sail under the Norwegian flag.



