Global Offshore Lands Arcadis Ost 1 Offshore Wind Farm Gig

Global Offshore, part of Global Marine Group, has won a contract for the installation and burial of 27 array cables at Parkwind’s Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm in the German Sector of the Baltic Sea

Global Offshore will be responsible for the project management and marine engineering; cable protection systems supply and installation, pre and post lay surveys, cable loading and laying, cable burial, and post-burial survey.

OceanIQ, Global Offshore’s sister company, will provide route engineering services for the project. CWind, another Global Offshore’s sister firm, CWind, will be responsible for the provision of crew transfer vessels and cable pull-in services.

Global Offshore will be using two of Global Marine Group’s cable ships, Normand Clipper and Global Symphony, with work at the site starting in the second half of 2022.

Arcadis Ost 1 is a 257 MW offshore wind project being developed by Parkwind. The wind farm will be located in the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen in Germany.

Wind turbine maker Vestas will deliver 27 V174-9.5 MW turbines for the project.

Worth noting, the V174-9.5 MW turbines will be installed using a new floating installation method.

In what has been described as an industry-first, instead of the typical method using a jack-up vessel, Dutch offshore installation firm Heerema Marine Contractors will use a floating dual crane vessel.

The floating installation method will involve dynamic lifting and installation of all turbine components.

Vestas said that the novel installation method prevents challenges with seabed and soil conditions by avoiding contact with the seabed altogether and reduces project risk by allowing faster installation time, contributing to reducing the levelized cost of energy for the project.

Once installed, Vestas will also service Arcadis Ost 1 with a 15-year service contract.

Turbine components will be delivered to the Port of Roenne on the Danish island of Bornholm, starting in the third quarter of 2022. Offshore installation is expected to begin by the end of 2022 and Arcadis Ost 1 is planned for full operation in 2023.