Globus Maritime Orders Ultramax Bulker

Dry bulk shipping company Globus Maritime has signed a contract for the construction and acquisition of one fuel-efficient bulk carrier of about 64,000 DWT.

The vessel will be built at Nihon Shipyard Co. in Japan and is scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2024.

The total consideration for the vessel's construction is approximately $37.5 million, which Globus Maritime plans to finance with a combination of debt and equity.

Athanasios Feidakis, President and CEO of Globus, said: "We are pleased to announce the ordering of our first Ultramax new building in what we believe to be a high-quality shipbuilder. This order confirms our continuous commitment to grow the company, while also taking into consideration the latest trends in environmental regulations affecting our industry.

"We are very excited to commence this project with a well-respected shipyard. We are continuously exploring opportunities for further growth and modernization of our fleet.”

Globus Maritime, which transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes internationally, owns and operates nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 DWT and a weighted average age of 10.4 years as of March 31, 2022.