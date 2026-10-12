GMI Orders PowerCell Systems for Two More Hydrogen-Electric Bulk Carriers

PowerCell Group has received a follow-up order worth $2.7 million (SEK 27 million) from GMI Group for fuel cell systems and engineering services for two additional hydrogen-electric bulk carriers, expanding the collaboration from two to four vessels.

The order covers 10 Marine System 225 fuel cell units, providing more than 2 MW of power, with deliveries scheduled between 2027 and 2028.

The agreement follows an initial order placed in September 2025 and brings PowerCell's total supply across the four vessels to 24 Marine System 225 units, representing 5.4 MW of installed fuel cell power.

The two additional bulk carriers will each have a deadweight capacity of 3,000 tonnes and will be built by Chowgule Shipyard, with five Marine System 225 units installed on each vessel.

GMI Group is developing the vessels to use compressed renewable hydrogen to generate electricity onboard through fuel cells.

The first two vessels, each measuring 85 meters in length and with a deadweight capacity of 4,000 tonnes, are scheduled for launch in 2027 and are expected to become the world's first hydrogen-electric bulk carriers, according to PowerCell.

PowerCell will supply the fuel cell systems and engineering support, while eCap Marine will be responsible for vessel-level integration and certification of the hydrogen and propulsion systems.

The use of the same fuel cell platform across all four vessels will allow engineering, certification and integration experience from the first two ships to be applied to the subsequent deliveries.

“The decision to add two vessels reflects our confidence in the solution and in the cooperation established through the first project. Using the same core technology and delivery structure gives us a strong basis for developing a new generation of bulk carriers powered by renewable hydrogen,” said Torstein Holsvik, CEO of GMI Group.

The vessel concept has received support from Norway's Enova fund and the NOx Fund and forms part of the Green Shipping Program.