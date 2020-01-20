GMT Invests in Argo Travel Group

Global Marine Travel, a Florida-based travel management company to the maritime industry, has partnered with the Greek travel firm Argo Travel Group to enhance its travel offering, particularly in terms of service delivery and driving growth in the Greek and international markets.



"In Argo, Global Marine Travel, gains a marine partner with an experienced team and a strong reputation for service delivery, that will drive the growth of the business in Greece and other international locations," said a press note from GMT.



GMT will benefit from access to a Greek IATA license and local marine fares, thereby increasing travel service options for its customers in this key region. Argo’s existing clients will also benefit from GMT’s global reach and access to its extensive network.



“We’re pleased to be bringing on board a business with such a respected heritage, that has operated since 1952, and in doing so, led the travel segment in Greece for 67 years,” said Tim Davey, Managing Director, GMT.



“Having expanded to Geneva, London and Shanghai, Argo has built on its local expertise to become an important global player, and they have worked closely with GMT for a number of years and are well known to each other. We look forward to welcoming the Argo team to our group, and using our resources and global network to enhance the services they provide to their customers,” Tim added.



“GMT is a natural fit for Argo, and shares our values and commitment to providing personal and excellent service around the world. With the backing of a global organisation and support of GMT together we will become an even stronger organisation. We are looking forward to being able to offer more choice and technological solutions to our valued customers around the world,” said Diamantis Pithis, Group Director of Argo.