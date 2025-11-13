GNV Partners with Lloyd’s Register to Boost Decarbonization Training

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has collaborated with Italian ferry operator GNV to deliver the third edition of its training program dedicated to fleet energy efficiency and decarbonization.

The three-day course, which took place November 10-12 at the MSC Training Centre in Sant’Agnello, Sorrento, involved approximately 50 members of the technical and operational staff from across the fleet, including Captains, Chief Engineers, Chief Pursers, First Engineers and Deck Officers.

The aim was to strengthen skills in energy management, the use of alternative fuels, and the application of digital tools for consumption monitoring and regulatory compliance.

Jointly developed by GNV’s Energy Efficiency Department and LR technical specialists, the training addressed the main international and EU regulatory frameworks, along with best operational practices, onboard efficiency technologies, and strategies for adopting low-emission fuels such as biofuels and LNG.

The sessions combined theory, workshops, and practical activities based on data analysis and performance monitoring systems.

The final day featured presentations from industry partners and stakeholders, including Wärtsilä, Hempel, VARD Fincantieri Group, KROHNE, RINA Digital Solutions and TRADER s.r.l. Worldwide Bunkers & Lubricants Supplier. Topics included emerging technologies, new energy scenarios and digital solutions to enhance the environmental performance of shipping operations. Gianpaolo Dalla Vedova, Legal Representative and Country Leader for Italy, and Antonio Pollio, Senior Client Relation Manager, at LR, also participated in the session.

This training initiative is part of GNV’s strategy to reduce its environmental impact through technology upgrades, refitting activities, and crew development, supporting an integrated energy management approach and compliance with IMO and EU regulations.