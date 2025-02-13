Golar Sells LNGC Golar Arctic, Exits LNG Shipping Sector

Golar LNG Limited sold the 2003 built steam turbine LNG carrier, Golar Arctic for $24 million before transaction-related expenses, wit the transaction expected to close, and the vessel is to be handed over to its new owner within Q1 2025. Following the vessel sale, Golar will have fully exited its legacy shipping business.

The LNG carrier Fuji LNG discharged its final cargo as an LNG carrier in January 2025 and has now arrived in China, preparing to enter the CIMC shipyard for conversion into an e later this month.

Golar CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo commented: “The sale of the Golar Arctic marks the conclusion of Golar’s planned exit from the LNG shipping segment, 50 years after taking delivery of our first LNG carrier in 1975. Over the last 50 years, LNG shipping has been the foundation for Golar’s pioneering maritime LNG infrastructure advances, including FSRUs and FLNGs. Golar’s transition into a focused FLNG infrastructure company is now complete. We look forward to expanding our market-leading FLNG position.”