Goltens Worldwide Appoints Sandeep Seth CEO

May 31, 2023

Goltens Worldwide appointed Sandeep Seth as Chief Executive Officer. Image courtesy Goltens

Goltens Worldwide appointed Sandeep Seth as Chief Executive Officer.

He joined Goltens in 2002 and occupied positions of increasing responsibility since then. Since 2019 he has served as company President, leading the organization through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, overseeing the development of new capabilities and business lines, and positioning Goltens for growth.

He has more than 32 years of experience spanning various industries, including 22 years in the marine and offshore sectors.

