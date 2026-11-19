GONDAN Shipbuilders has signed a contract with AB Göteborg-Styrsö Skärgardstrafik-Styrsöbolaget- to design and build three 100% electric passenger catamarans engineered to meet the operational and environmental standards of Northern European public transport.

Operating in Gothenburg's southern archipelago, the newbuilds form part of the 15-year operating contract awarded to Styrsöbolaget by Vasttrafik, the public transport authority of Västra Götalandsregionen responsible for public transit across the Gothenburg region and surrounding area.

Built at GONDAN's dedicated composite facilities using carbon fiber, the three catamarans are optimized to minimize structural weight, achieve higher service speeds, lower energy consumption, and extend operational range in intensive daily commuter service-key requirements for high-efficiency, zero-emission ferry operations in Nordic waters.

Adopting a holistic, multidisciplinary engineering approach, GONDAN's in-house technical office evaluated route profiles alongside shore-side grid capacity and power availability at each berthing point, integrating vessel displacement, service speed, and full-lifecycle durability to accurately size the battery systems and define the charging infrastructure requirements

Designated with hull number C520 for the lead vessel and measuring 35 x 9 meters, each catamaran will accommodate 197 passengers (160 seated) and reach a service speed of 25 knots.