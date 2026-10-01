“All In, All Good, All for One” Tim Gallaudet on Science, Leadership and the People Behind the Mission

“Holding Fast in Heavy Seas: Leadership For Turbulent Times” by Tim Gallaudet, PhD, Rear Admiral, US Navy (ret) is much more than a standard leadership tome, far less than a tell-all political expose, rather a common sense approach on leadership and life as told by the man who lives and works with empathy, humility and servant leadership. RAdm Gallaudet recounts his long and storied career, as well as the tumult serving as a presidential appointee under the first Trump Administration as a the leader of NOAA. RAdm Gallaudet is an open book on the many mentors, colleagues and family personalities and events that helped to shape his views on leadership and life.

