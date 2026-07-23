Grandweld Lands Bahri Logistics’ OSV Shipbuilding Deal

UAE shipbuilder Grandweld Shipyards has secured a contract from Bahri Logistics, the logistics arm of Saudi Arabia's national shipping company Bahri, to design and build two offshore support vessels (OSV) for operations at Ras Tanura Port.

The vessels will be designed to support Bahri Logistics' offshore operations at the Saudi port, one of the world's largest energy export hubs, and are scheduled for delivery later in 2026.

Grandweld said the vessels will be equipped with advanced navigation, communication and safety systems and will be used for offshore support activities including crew transfers, maintenance support, emergency response, inspection work and technical assistance for vessels and offshore facilities.

The contract combines Grandweld’s in-house vessel design and shipbuilding capabilities with Bahri Logistics' offshore operating experience to strengthen specialized offshore service capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

“Our collaboration with Bahri Logistics reflects the confidence placed in Grandweld’s ability to design and deliver advanced vessels for demanding offshore environments. By combining our in-house engineering and shipbuilding expertise with Bahri Logistics’ operational strength, we are developing purpose-built vessels that will enhance operational efficiency, reliability, and safety in one of the region’s most important energy corridors.

“This project also reflects the ambitions of the UAE’s Make it in the Emirates initiative by showcasing the country’s advanced engineering and shipbuilding capabilities in delivering globally competitive maritime solutions,” said Jamal Al Abki, General Manager of Grandweld Shipyards.