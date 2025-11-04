The Great Lakes Group Announces Promotions

The Great Lakes Towing Company and Great Lakes Shipyard have promoted Gregg Thauvette and Thomas Rigolo, two long-time leaders whose commitment and expertise have been key to the companies’ continued success.

Gregg Thauvette has been promoted to Executive Vice President to President of The Great Lakes Towing Company, where he will continue to oversee all harbor towing and fleet operations across more than 40 U.S. ports throughout the Great Lakes.

With decades of maritime experience, Thauvette has been a driving force behind the Towing Company’s continued success and growth. He has spearheaded key initiatives such as the Fleet Renewal Program, significantly enhancing the safety, sustainability, and reliability of the company’s operations.

He is known for fostering strong, long-term customer relationships; working closely with vessel owners, operators, and industry partners to ensure exceptional service and responsiveness across all ports.

Thomas Rigolo has been promoted to Executive Vice President to President of Great Lakes Shipyard, where he will continue to oversee all aspects of shipyard operations, including vessel construction, repair, and maintenance.

Rigolo has been instrumental in the shipyard’s continued modernization and expansion, managing complex commercial and government projects while enhancing the shipyard’s service capabilities to meet the needs of Great Lakes operators. Under his leadership, Great Lakes Shipyard has strengthened its reputation as a trusted, full-service repair and construction facility known for quality, efficiency, and craftsmanship.



