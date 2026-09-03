Great Lakes Iron Ore Increases in August
Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 5.1 million tons in August, a 2 percent increase compared to 2025. Shipments were 5.1 percent below the month’s 5-year average.
Year-to-date, the iron ore trade rose 3% to 27.5 million tons.
Through August, iron shipments are below their 5-year average by 5.2 percent.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: August 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
1,132,118
783,957
1,053,368
811,141
847,568
740,536
925,630
Superior, WI
1,248,826
1,606,770
1,484,506
1,315,858
1,082,426
813,581
1,347,677
Two Harbors, MN
1,273,085
1,504,048
1,303,265
1,692,847
1,424,347
1,674,498
1,439,518
Silver Bay, MN
801,687
150,111
558,876
427,456
363,947
394,849
460,415
Marquette, MI*
728,542
748,384
743,046
785,081
781,222
970,240
757,255
Cleveland, OH**
437,166
315,297
403,981
432,340
466,128
473,356
410,982
Ashtabula, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
5,621,424
5,108,567
5,547,042
5,464,723
4,965,638
5,067,060
5,341,479
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2021-2026
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
5,454,653
3,953,770
5,522,531
5,095,937
5,312,966
4,532,656
5,067,971
Superior, WI
7,394,740
6,974,867
7,666,911
6,774,340
5,304,549
5,009,304
6,823,081
Two Harbors, MN
9,476,573
8,092,503
9,127,346
9,455,645
8,111,860
7,966,394
8,852,785
Silver Bay, MN
3,373,700
1,013,474
1,617,527
2,859,179
2,285,195
2,158,047
2,229,815
Marquette, MI*
4,205,874
3,045,504
4,374,213
4,307,973
4,021,676
5,039,576
3,991,048
Cleveland, OH**
2,099,557
1,107,183
2,857,962
2,548,666
1,683,613
2,789,541
2,059,396
Ashtabula, OH
28,553
0
0
0
0
34,181
5,711
Total
32,033,650
24,187,301
31,166,490
31,041,740
26,719,859
27,529,699
29,029,808
Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.