Great Lakes Iron Ore Increases in August

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 5.1 million tons in August, a 2 percent increase compared to 2025. Shipments were 5.1 percent below the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade rose 3% to 27.5 million tons.

Through August, iron shipments are below their 5-year average by 5.2 percent.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: August 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas (net tons)











Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 1,132,118 783,957 1,053,368 811,141 847,568 740,536 925,630 Superior, WI 1,248,826 1,606,770 1,484,506 1,315,858 1,082,426 813,581 1,347,677 Two Harbors, MN 1,273,085 1,504,048 1,303,265 1,692,847 1,424,347 1,674,498 1,439,518 Silver Bay, MN 801,687 150,111 558,876 427,456 363,947 394,849 460,415 Marquette, MI* 728,542 748,384 743,046 785,081 781,222 970,240 757,255 Cleveland, OH** 437,166 315,297 403,981 432,340 466,128 473,356 410,982 Ashtabula, OH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 5,621,424 5,108,567 5,547,042 5,464,723 4,965,638 5,067,060 5,341,479 *Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports







**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor







Year-To-Date 2021-2026











Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 5,454,653 3,953,770 5,522,531 5,095,937 5,312,966 4,532,656 5,067,971 Superior, WI 7,394,740 6,974,867 7,666,911 6,774,340 5,304,549 5,009,304 6,823,081 Two Harbors, MN 9,476,573 8,092,503 9,127,346 9,455,645 8,111,860 7,966,394 8,852,785 Silver Bay, MN 3,373,700 1,013,474 1,617,527 2,859,179 2,285,195 2,158,047 2,229,815 Marquette, MI* 4,205,874 3,045,504 4,374,213 4,307,973 4,021,676 5,039,576 3,991,048 Cleveland, OH** 2,099,557 1,107,183 2,857,962 2,548,666 1,683,613 2,789,541 2,059,396 Ashtabula, OH 28,553 0 0 0 0 34,181 5,711 Total 32,033,650 24,187,301 31,166,490 31,041,740 26,719,859 27,529,699 29,029,808

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.