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Thursday, September 3, 2026

Great Lakes Iron Ore Increases in August

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 3, 2026

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 5.1 million tons in August, a 2 percent increase compared to 2025. Shipments were 5.1 percent below the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade rose 3% to 27.5 million tons.

Through August, iron shipments are below their 5-year average by 5.2 percent.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: August 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 







Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

1,132,118

783,957

1,053,368

811,141

847,568

740,536

925,630

Superior, WI

1,248,826

1,606,770

1,484,506

1,315,858

1,082,426

813,581

1,347,677

Two Harbors, MN

1,273,085

1,504,048

1,303,265

1,692,847

1,424,347

1,674,498

1,439,518

Silver Bay, MN

801,687

150,111

558,876

427,456

363,947

394,849

460,415

Marquette, MI*

728,542

748,384

743,046

785,081

781,222

970,240

757,255

Cleveland, OH**

437,166

315,297

403,981

432,340

466,128

473,356

410,982

Ashtabula, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

5,621,424

5,108,567

5,547,042

5,464,723

4,965,638

5,067,060

5,341,479

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports





**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor





Year-To-Date 2021-2026

 







Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

5,454,653

3,953,770

5,522,531

5,095,937

5,312,966

4,532,656

5,067,971

Superior, WI

7,394,740

6,974,867

7,666,911

6,774,340

5,304,549

5,009,304

6,823,081

Two Harbors, MN

9,476,573

8,092,503

9,127,346

9,455,645

8,111,860

7,966,394

8,852,785

Silver Bay, MN

3,373,700

1,013,474

1,617,527

2,859,179

2,285,195

2,158,047

2,229,815

Marquette, MI*

4,205,874

3,045,504

4,374,213

4,307,973

4,021,676

5,039,576

3,991,048

Cleveland, OH**

2,099,557

1,107,183

2,857,962

2,548,666

1,683,613

2,789,541

2,059,396

Ashtabula, OH

28,553

0

0

0

0

34,181

5,711

Total

32,033,650

24,187,301

31,166,490

31,041,740

26,719,859

27,529,699

29,029,808

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources.  However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed.  Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information.  Report represents the views of Lake Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.

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