Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in November
Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes decreased 19.1 percent from 2024 to 3.4 million tons in November. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 20.3 percent.
Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 39.2 million tons, a decrease of 13.2 percent compared to the same point in 2024.
Through November, iron ore loadings are 8.1 percent below their 5-year average.
