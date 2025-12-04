Marine Link
Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in November

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 4, 2025

Source: Lake Carriers’ Association

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes decreased 19.1 percent from 2024 to 3.4 million tons in November. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 20.3 percent.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 39.2 million tons, a decrease of 13.2 percent compared to the same point in 2024.

Through November, iron ore loadings are 8.1 percent below their 5-year average.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand. 

